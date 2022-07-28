New Rodanthe Bridge on Hatteras Island is now open

After some delays, the 2.4-mile Rodanthe Bridge on Hatteras Island is finally open to vehicular traffic.

Here's some video of the first vehicles to cross the new Rodanthe Bridge when southbound lanes opened at 11:40 a.m. today! The northbound lanes opened around 12:20. pic.twitter.com/TS9OLFjMKn — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) July 28, 2022

The bridge extends over the Pamlico Sound from the southern end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge to the northern end of Rodanthe. It allows motorists to bypass an area of state Highway 12 in northern Rodanthe that is prone to significant flooding and washing out during severe storms.

The $155 million dollar bridge, which had been under construction since 2018, was opened for a day in mid-April to walkers, runners and cyclists. It was expected to open to vehicles shortly afterward, ahead of the spring and summer travel season. But pavement markings on the bridge did not meet state regulations and had to be redone.

Mechanical problems with that work developed and the opening was delayed further. The bridge replaces a paved road and is expected to provide better access to the area.