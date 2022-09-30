Resources to help you prepare as remnants of Hurricane Ian moves through the Carolinas
As Hurricane Ian moves over the Carolinas, WFAE has compiled this information to help you prepare. For the most up-to-date information for your specific location install this app from FEMA on your mobile phones.
This Live Display is monitoring content coming from first responders, government agencies, local news outlets, elected officials and more in real-time. It includes social posts and information from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit. We hope it's helpful. You can access it here.
FEMA emergency supplies checklist
Preparing your pets for emergencies
National
Twitter: @NWSNHC
National Aeronautics and Space Administration Hurricane Resource Page
Twitter: @NASAHurricane
Federal Emergency Management Agency
Twitter: @FEMA
Red Cross shelter map
North Carolina
Twitter: @NCEmergency
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management
Twitter: @CharMeckEM
South Carolina
State Emergency Management Division
twitter: @SCEMD
South Carolina Department of Transportation
Twitter: @ChasCountyGov