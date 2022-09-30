© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Resources to help you prepare as remnants of Hurricane Ian moves through the Carolinas

WFAE | By WFAE
Published September 30, 2022 at 10:05 AM EDT
Hurricane Ian Sept. 30 8 a.m.
National Hurricane Center
/
NOAA.gov

As Hurricane Ian moves over the Carolinas, WFAE has compiled this information to help you prepare. For the most up-to-date information for your specific location install this app from FEMA on your mobile phones.

This Live Display is monitoring content coming from first responders, government agencies, local news outlets, elected officials and more in real-time. It includes social posts and information from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit. We hope it's helpful. You can access it here.

FEMA emergency supplies checklist 

Preparing your pets for emergencies

National 

National Hurricane Center

Twitter: @NWSNHC 

National Aeronautics and Space Administration Hurricane Resource Page

Twitter: @NASAHurricane

Federal Emergency Management Agency 

Twitter: @FEMA

Red Cross shelter map 

North Carolina 

State Emergency Management

Twitter: @NCEmergency

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management

Twitter: @CharMeckEM 

South Carolina 

State Emergency Management Division 

twitter: @SCEMD

SC Hurricane Guide

South Carolina Department of Transportation 

@SCDOTPress

Charleston County

Twitter: @ChasCountyGov 

Tags
Energy & Environment Hurricane Ian
WFAE
See stories by WFAE