State of emergency declared ahead of possibly harsh winter weather

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of expected freezing temperatures that will move in statewide on Friday and continue through the Christmas weekend.

Forecasters predict most areas will see overnight lows in the teens and high temperatures that are close to freezing. Icy conditions are possible in the western part of the state as an arctic mass approaches.

The state of emergency waives transportation regulations to help with the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and protect consumers from price gouging. Cooper says residents will need propane, and while supplies are fine, licensed truckers are limited due to COVID-19, flu and other issues.