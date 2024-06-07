Public hearing relays support and concern for natural gas power plant on Lake Norman

State regulators hosted two hearings this week for a proposed natural gas power plant to eventually replace the Marshall Steam Station at Lake Norman. The plant drew support from some residents — but others would like to pump the brakes on new fracked gas infrastructure.

Several residents from Sherrills Ford, the community north of the current coal plant, brought their concerns.

Ron Sevilla, a Marshall Steam Station neighbor, worried about the increase in noise from the gas turbines.

“Please do not approve the location of this plant. I’m not trying to say NIMBY — Not In My Backyard — but it needs to be further away from residents,” said Sevilla.

Residents said they were worried about property devaluation, traffic, and air pollution.

A Duke Energy spokesperson says that traffic would decrease after construction – and air pollution too, since the new gas turbines would replace coal-burning generators.

Some speakers wanted to see a more aggressive and concrete plan to transition away from fossil fuels. Others supported the plant because they believed the turbines were necessary to support incoming data centers and increasing demand for energy.

James Briggs, a retired electrical engineer, called from Durham to express support.

“Natural gas power plants, especially gas turbines, can ramp up and down quickly to fill the gaps when wind and solar fluctuate due to changes in weather conditions,” said Briggs.

The North Carolina Utilities Commission will hear expert testimony next month before deciding whether to approve Duke Energy’s plan. The commission will also host two hearings next week for new gas generators at the utility’s Roxboro plant in Person County.