Out with the diesel: New electric school buses will lower emissions in Charlotte, reduce risk of asthma

The federal Clean School Bus Program is helping schools cover the cost of electric buses and charging infrastructure, funding the purchase of over 200 electric school buses in North Carolina. Combined with clean energy tax credits, this is making EVs price-competitive with their diesel counterparts, says Stan Cross, electric transportation director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

“Electric school buses produce zero tailpipe emissions, protecting students, drivers, and communities from harmful air pollutants that can lead to asthma, cancer and other heart and lung illnesses,” Cross said.

Cross pointed to studies that indicate reducing exposure to diesel emissions can even improve student test scores. But these aren’t Magic School Buses — EVs are very real and have already been deployed nationally.

“From the frigid upper Midwest to hot southern Florida to the mountains of Western North Carolina, they are reliably and safely moving children to and from school without tailpipes spewing emissions harming public health or contributing to the climate crisis,” Cross said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will deploy three electric school buses at the beginning of next school year. The plan is to roll out over 50 more by next summer, but with over 1,100 buses in its fleet, Charlotte has a long way to go before it’s all-electric.

In related news, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is requesting public feedback on the next phase of the state’s EV-charging infrastructure buildout. See the agency’s website for more details.