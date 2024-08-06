© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Cooper issues state of emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Debby

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published August 6, 2024 at 7:41 AM EDT

As Hurricane Debby moves along the Georgia and South Carolina coastal areas, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency late Monday. The order activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and allows for the NCDOT and NC Department of Public Safety to take the appropriate action to help movement of utility vehicles to restore power outages, as well as vehicles carrying essential supplies such as food, medicine and fuel or transporting livestock, poultry and crops. Cooper told WECT that flooding is the main concern.

"I don't think this will be a big wind event for North Carolina, but we're going to be on the ready," he said.

Current forecasts call for the worst of the storm effects to begin in North Carolina on Thursday. State emergency officials are urging residents to prepare now and visit ReadyNC.gov for updated information.
Energy & Environment
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain