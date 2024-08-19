© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg narrowly meets stricter air quality standard

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published August 19, 2024 at 1:39 PM EDT

North Carolina is coming up with a plan to meet stricter federal air quality standards. The new standard for fine particulate matter is 9 micrograms per cubic meter.

That includes air pollutants produced by wildfires, cars and industrial sources. Peter McGrath, chair of Mecklenburg County's Air Quality Commission told county commissioners earlier this month, the county is below the new standard, but only barely.

"Our actual number will be less than 9, but not a lot less. So, that's going to have to be another area — with ozone — that will have to be an area of focus going forward," he said.

State regulators are hosting a webinar Monday at 6 pm to discuss the state’s plan to meet these new standards.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
