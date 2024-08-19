Mecklenburg narrowly meets stricter air quality standard

North Carolina is coming up with a plan to meet stricter federal air quality standards. The new standard for fine particulate matter is 9 micrograms per cubic meter.

That includes air pollutants produced by wildfires, cars and industrial sources. Peter McGrath, chair of Mecklenburg County's Air Quality Commission told county commissioners earlier this month, the county is below the new standard, but only barely.

"Our actual number will be less than 9, but not a lot less. So, that's going to have to be another area — with ozone — that will have to be an area of focus going forward," he said.