© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here's how Hurricane Helene turned into a major storm

By Rebecca Ramirez,
Regina G. BarberHannah Chinn
Published September 29, 2024 at 6:25 AM EDT
Hurricane Helene became a major hurricane before landfall, reaching a Category 4 Thursday. Forecasters have been warning communities hundreds of miles inland to prepare for its powerful winds and flooding rains.
CIRA/NOAA
Hurricane Helene became a major hurricane before landfall, reaching a Category 4 Thursday. Forecasters have been warning communities hundreds of miles inland to prepare for its powerful winds and flooding rains.

Within two days of forming in the northwestern Caribbean Sea Tuesday, Helene strengthened from a tropical storm into a Category 4 hurricane. In doing so, it solidified its place as the largest and most intense storm to hit Florida's capital.

That process — the swift increase in wind speed by about 35 knots over a 24-hour period — is called rapid intensification.

And Hurricane Helene is not a complete anomaly.

Large, powerful storms are more likely when the system forms over hotter ocean water, and climate change is causing ocean temperatures to rise. The combined effects of higher sea levels and heavier rainfall means that storm-related flooding is intensifying, too.

To break it all down, Short Wave host Regina G. Barber is joined by Jill Trepanier, a hurricane climatologist and professor of geography at Louisiana State University. They talk about the ingredients necessary for rapid intensification, the connection between warm oceans and heavy rain, and the impact of a changing climate on future storms. Plus, why even inland areas should be preparing for the impact of Helene.

Follow local updates on Hurricane Helene.

Want to know more about the scientific underpinning of serious weather events? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we might cover it on a future episode!

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

This episode was produced by Hannah Chinn, edited by Rebecca Ramirez and fact checked by Rebecca, Rachel Carlson and Tyler Jones. Robert Rodriguez was the audio engineer.
Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Energy & Environment Helene
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.
Hannah Chinn