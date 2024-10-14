NC Forest Service loosens burn restrictions in western North Carolina to manage storm debris

The N.C. Forest Service has lifted permit requirements for burning organic yard waste in western North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. But the state agency advises homeowners to take precautions when handling flood mud and storm debris — and to only burn organic matter.

The new regulation affects 21 counties in western North Carolina, including Ashe, Avery, Catawba, and others, recovering from the aftermath of Helene.

North Carolina’s Division of Air Quality still recommends homeowners pursue options besides burning to limit air pollution. Mulching, composting and wood-chipping produce less hazardous emissions than open burn piles. Human activity is also responsible for the majority of wildfires in North Carolina.

Homeowners should still follow the usual precautions if they decide to burn, such as not burning at night and not burning when the air quality index is Code Orange or above.

“[The] number one most important rule is that you can only burn that vegetative matter,” said Shawn Taylor, the public information officer for the North Carolina Division of Air Quality.

Trash, construction debris and other manmade waste can release toxic chemicals when burned. This will become more important as temperatures cool and air pollution lingers longer at lower altitudes.