© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Coronavirus graphic
Coronavirus
Coronavirus news and updates about the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

North Carolina Requests Medicaid Waiver For Flexibility During Coronavirus Pandemic

WFAE | By Michael Falero
Published April 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Mandy Cohen
NC Department of Public Safety
DHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen, shown here in an April 24 news conference, has asked for help with North Carolina's Medicaid program.

North Carolina’s top health official is asking the federal government to approve a waiver to help the state’s Medicaid program during the coronavirus pandemic.

States can use the so-called Section 1115 waiver to use Medicaid funds in ways the federal government wouldn’t normally allow. North Carolina Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said Tuesday the waiver she submitted to Secretary Alex Azar, her federal counterpart, would give the state needed flexibility during the pandemic.

"To cover prevention, testing, and treatment related to COVID-19," Cohen said. "And for the flexibility to create our own provider relief fund, to further assist providers in weathering the COVID-19 storm."

Cohen said it would make better financial sense for North Carolina to approve Medicaid expansion, which has been a sticking point between the governor and Republican legislators since last summer.

Cohen has also sent a letter asking for $50 billion in forthcoming stimulus money to be allocated specifically to health care providers who treat the majority of the state’s more than 3 million Medicaid and uninsured patients.

Click here for the latest coronavirus news on WFAE’s live blog.

Sign up here for The Frequency, WFAE’s daily email newsletter.

What questions do you have about the coronavirus? What has this experience been like for you? Share your questions below.

_

Tags

HealthCoronavirus
Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
See stories by Michael Falero