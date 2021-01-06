COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics In Charlotte Region At Capacity On First Day

Residents across the Charlotte region flocked to vaccination clinics Wednesday, maxing out capacity as residents 75 and older start getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Mecklenburg County’s vaccination clinic opened Wednesday morning at Bojangles Coliseum. Residents arrived at the coliseum and lined up to check in from their cars at a tent in the parking lot.

Esther Due got her first shot at the clinic on Wednesday.

“It went very smoothly and I’m very pleased that the county was able to get the vaccine and get started for all of the people,” said Due.

Mecklenburg County required appointments, and the county said it's scheduling between 325 and 350 vaccinations a day. All of Mecklenburg County’s vaccine clinic appointments through the end of January were booked by the end of yesterday.

The county says it will add more appointments as vaccine supply increases.

Cabarrus County reported Wednesday morning that the parking lot was full at its clinic at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center and it was no longer letting residents get in line. The county is holding more clinics on Jan 10, 12 and 14.

Iredell County’s health department also reported that its site at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville hit capacity on Wednesday.

In Gaston County, its clinic on Friday at the Gastonia Farmer’s Market is fully booked with 600 reservations, said the county’s spokesman. In a release, the county said it received more than 23,000 calls on its vaccination hotline on Tuesday.

