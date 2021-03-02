COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expanded In Both North And South Carolina

The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be available to more people in both North and South Carolina as the states are expanding eligibility for the shots over the course of the next week.

Mecklenburg County officials said in a press conference Tuesday that grocery store workers and restaurant workers will be allowed for the first time to book vaccine appointments March 10 through March 31 beginning Thursday at 8:30 a.m. People in Groups 1 through 3 will eligible for the vaccine beginning March 10.

All appointments will be at Bojangles Coliseum, where the county has been operating its vaccine clinic.

Group 3 of North Carolina’s vaccine plan includes, among others, grocery store workers, police officers, firefighters and restaurant workers who, as of Tuesday morning, were eligible for vaccines starting March 10. Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a press conference Tuesday at 2 p.m., where he will reportedly announce these workers will be eligible earlier. Teachers and school staff, also considered frontline essential workers in Group 3, were eligible starting Feb. 24.

“We will be opening a limited number, likely somewhere around 400 appointments a day and then continuing to open appointments as vaccines become available,” Dr. Meg Sullivan, Mecklenburg County Public Health’s Medical Director, said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, in Iredell County, residents will soon be able to book vaccine appointments online. The Iredell County Health Department announced on Monday that it is launching an online appointment system next week. Previously, the county only held walk-in clinics.

Eligibility is expanding in in South Carolina, as well, as more than half of the people living in the state can receive a shot beginning Monday.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Tuesday that appointments can be made on March 8 for anyone 55 and up, those between 16 and 64 with high-risk medical conditions and frontline workers such as law enforcement, grocery store and day care workers.

Officials estimate that 2.7 million people will be newly eligible for the vaccine in the state with a population of about 5 million.

Teachers are also included among those eligible, and McMaster said the state has plans to open teacher vaccination clinics.

McMaster then went on in the press conference to urge lawmakers to pass legislation requiring the opening of schools five days a week.

“There are no more excuses or justifications for every one of our schools to not be open five days a week for face-to-face instruction,” he said. “The consequences of not doing that are immeasurable. Our schools must be open.”

South Carolina health officials say the next group cleared for the vaccine will be those 45 and older and essential workers. They will be able to make appointments starting April 12. And everyone else 16 and older will be eligible starting May 3.

More than 600,000 people in the state have already received at least their first dose of the vaccine. The vast majority of those belong to Phase 1A of the state's vaccine plan, which includes health care workers, residents and staff in long-term care facilities and people 65 and older.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.