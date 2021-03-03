Cooper Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Joining 20 Other Governors Nationwide

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday afternoon received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m proud to have received my first shot today and grateful for the health care workers who helped make it happen,” Cooper tweeted.

Cooper received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires both a first and second shot, at WakeMed Raleigh Campus.

Cooper was eligible on Wednesday under Group 3 of North Carolina’s five-group vaccine plan. Group 3 contains frontline essential workers like grocery store workers and first responders but the essential workers category also includes those who work in “essential government and community services” like postal workers, court employees, elected officials and clergy.

These workers became eligible for vaccine appointments Wednesday, according to an announcement Cooper made Tuesday.

At least 20 other governors have already received their COVID-19 vaccines, according to a WFAE analysis, including Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has not received the vaccine. He and first lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for COVID-19 in December. Brian Symmes, a spokesman for McMaster's office, said in an email on Wednesday that McMaster received antibody treatment when he tested positive and is "not supposed to get the vaccine until 90 days after receiving that treatment."

South Carolina will open up vaccine appointments beginning Monday next week for anyone 55 and up, people with high-risk medical conditions and frontline workers like police officers and grocery store employees.