Health
Coronavirus graphic
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Union County Walgreens Gave Saline, Not COVID Vaccine, To 22 People

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published April 19, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT
Walgreens_store.jpg
Anthony92931
/
Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0
A Walgreens store (not the one pictured) in Union County reportedly gave several people saline instead of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Walgreens pharmacy in Monroe gave a small number of people an injection of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine last month, the company said Monday.

Erin Loverher, a Walgreens spokesperson, said 22 people at one location were affected by the mix-up on March 20 at the pharmacy and were scheduled to receive their second shot over the past weekend.

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we reached out to all impacted patients and administered a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as the impacted patients were available to return to the pharmacy,” Loverher said in a statement.

She noted pharmacists sometimes use saline solutions during training and that there is no reason to believe anyone injected was harmed. Walgreens is investigating what went wrong, reviewing its processes and is working to prevent similar incidents from taking place in the future.

“We continue to strengthen our operating procedures and are committed to this not occurring again,” Loverher said.

Monroe is 26 miles southeast of Charlotte.

HealthCOVID-19 Vaccine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press