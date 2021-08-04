© 2021 WFAE
North Carolina Sees Big Increase In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

WFAE | By Associated Press
Published August 4, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
The number of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina has increased by more than 1,000 cases in one day.

The state reported 3,413 new cases on Wednesday. That compares to 2,188 North Carolina reported on Tuesday. It's the highest rate the state has reported since Feb. 20.

North Carolina also saw over 100 new hospitalizations reported Wednesday. The state reported 1,580 people in the hospital due to COVID-19. That compares to 1,465 on Tuesday.

There also were 21 new deaths from COVID-19 reported Wednesday. There haven't been that many reported in one day in North Carolina since June 4. So far, 13,700 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

