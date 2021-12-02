Mecklenburg County is now accepting applications for low-income utility assistance

The Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services is now taking applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program to help pay heating bills.

The program provides a one-time payment between $300 and $500 based on the applicant's primary heating source. It’s available now for those 60 and older or individuals with disabilities that receive services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services. All others can apply beginning January 4, 2022.

Statewide, eligible North Carolinians who have had their water shut off or have received notice that services are in danger of being shut off can apply for the new federally-funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services was awarded $38 million to help households affected by the pandemic with a one-time payment.

"Due to the pandemic and its impact on our economy, many households are struggling to maintain their water service," said Tara Myers, NCDHHS Deputy Secretary for Employment, Inclusion and Economic Stability. "The LIHWAP program will help families in North Carolina keep their water running, a basic human need that’s critical for good sanitation and better health."

Both programs make payments directly to utility companies rather than individuals. More information on eligibility and how to apply can be found here on the Mecklenburg County website.