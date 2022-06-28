In a 6 to 3 decision on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing the court's 50-year-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion. The court's action also set off trigger laws that banned or severely restricted abortions in some states and prompted protests across the country.
Listen: Abortion providers in some states win reprieves in state courts
Abortion providers in Louisiana are preparing to resume procedures on Tuesday after a victory in state court. For the staff at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, it's been a chaotic few days.
