© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Full Coverage: Roe v. Wade
In a 6 to 3 decision on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing the court's 50-year-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion. The court's action also set off trigger laws that banned or severely restricted abortions in some states and prompted protests across the country.

Listen: Abortion providers in some states win reprieves in state courts

By Sarah McCammon
Published June 28, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT

Abortion providers in Louisiana are preparing to resume procedures on Tuesday after a victory in state court. For the staff at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, it's been a chaotic few days.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Health
Sarah McCammon
Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.