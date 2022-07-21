© 2022 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health
Full Coverage: Roe v. Wade
In a 6 to 3 decision on June 24, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, reversing the court's 50-year-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion. The court's action also set off trigger laws that banned or severely restricted abortions in some states and prompted protests across the country.

NC AG says his office won't move toward enforcing 20-week abortion ban

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published July 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
Josh Stein opioid settlement.png
Josh Stein
/
YouTube
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein talks about the money the state will get from a settlement related to the opioid crisis.

North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein said Thursday his office will not take steps toward enforcing a 20-week abortion ban in the state, declining a request from Republican legislative leaders.

The ban has been on the North Carolina books since the early 1970s but courts previously blocked it from taking effect because of Roe v. Wade. After the landmark Supreme Court abortion case was overturned in June, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore wrote a letter asking Stein’s office to move to lift the injunction in Bryant v. Woodall, the case that resulted in a judge blocking the 20-week ban.

“The Department of Justice will not take action that would restrict women’s ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions.”
— North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein

“The Department of Justice will not take action that would restrict women’s ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions,” Stein said in a statement Thursday.

“Protecting that ability is more important than ever, as states across the nation are banning abortions in all instances, including rape and incest.”

Republican leaders may not need Stein’s office to get the 20-week ban enforced. A spokesperson for Berger’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning, though previously told WFAE they could consider hiring their own lawyers and intervening in the case.

Only a small number of abortions in North Carolina are performed after 20 weeks — most are performed in the first trimester — but as it gets harder to obtain abortions in other states, experts say there may be more abortions later in pregnancy.

State data from 2020 show 48 North Carolina residents had an abortion at 21 weeks or later, or roughly .2% of all of the residents who had abortions. Thirty of those were performed in North Carolina and 18 were out-of-state. Most abortion providers in North Carolina don’t offer abortions after 20 weeks, even though abortion is currently legal up to viability, which is around 24 weeks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fewer than 1% of abortions across the U.S. in 2019 were performed at 21 weeks or later.

Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

Select Your Email Format

Health
Claire Donnelly
Claire Donnelly is WFAE's health reporter. She previously worked at NPR member station KGOU in Oklahoma and also interned at WBEZ in Chicago and WAMU in Washington, D.C. She holds a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and attended college at the University of Virginia, where she majored in Comparative Literature and Spanish. Claire is originally from Richmond, Virginia. Reach her at cdonnelly@wfae.org or on Twitter @donnellyclairee.
See stories by Claire Donnelly