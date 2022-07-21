NC AG says his office won't move toward enforcing 20-week abortion ban

North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein said Thursday his office will not take steps toward enforcing a 20-week abortion ban in the state, declining a request from Republican legislative leaders.

The ban has been on the North Carolina books since the early 1970s but courts previously blocked it from taking effect because of Roe v. Wade. After the landmark Supreme Court abortion case was overturned in June, Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore wrote a letter asking Stein’s office to move to lift the injunction in Bryant v. Woodall, the case that resulted in a judge blocking the 20-week ban.

“The Department of Justice will not take action that would restrict women’s ability to make their own reproductive healthcare decisions,” Stein said in a statement Thursday.

“Protecting that ability is more important than ever, as states across the nation are banning abortions in all instances, including rape and incest.”

Republican leaders may not need Stein’s office to get the 20-week ban enforced. A spokesperson for Berger’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday morning, though previously told WFAE they could consider hiring their own lawyers and intervening in the case.

Only a small number of abortions in North Carolina are performed after 20 weeks — most are performed in the first trimester — but as it gets harder to obtain abortions in other states, experts say there may be more abortions later in pregnancy.

State data from 2020 show 48 North Carolina residents had an abortion at 21 weeks or later, or roughly .2% of all of the residents who had abortions. Thirty of those were performed in North Carolina and 18 were out-of-state. Most abortion providers in North Carolina don’t offer abortions after 20 weeks, even though abortion is currently legal up to viability, which is around 24 weeks.