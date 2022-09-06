© 2022 WFAE
Health
Full Coverage: Coronavirus
See the latest news and updates about COVID-19 and its impact on the Charlotte region, the Carolinas and beyond.

Mecklenburg County has received 1,100 doses of the new COVID-19 Booster

WFAE
Published September 6, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT
vaccine.jpg

Mecklenburg County has received 1,100 doses of the new COVID-19 boosters. The Health Department has plans to begin administering them Wednesday and will give StarMed Healthcare many doses too.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Raynard Washington says he expects more shipments over the coming weeks.

“There are several waves of vaccine being administered, so you may not be able to get it this week, but there will be more providers next week that will have access to it and more the week after that. So as more is being made available, we’ll keep updating folks of where they can go,” said Washington.

The new booster shots are designed to protect against the original strain of the coronavirus and, also, against the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The boosters aren’t yet authorized for younger children.

Last week, Mecklenburg County returned to a medium-level risk of coronavirus spread. Washington says the data shows there has been a marked decline in hospitalizations and wastewater surveillance with viral levels the county has not seen since this past spring.

