An 'atypical' flu season has some local health officials worried

Healthcare officials say they’re concerned with the rise in child flu cases in the Charlotte region.

Dr. Lyn Nuse with Atrium Health describes this year’s flu season as atypical, both in the number of cases and how early the flu season set in.

"November-December is what we would consider an early flu season, especially in the Charlotte area," Nuse said. "We usually start seeing flu in the January-February time frame. So we would we wouldn’t normally expect much flu at this time of year. "

Nuse also said parents shouldn’t assume a cough or congestion is allergies and to keep children home if they are exhibiting any flu-like symptoms.