New numbers reveal ongoing impact of abortion restrictions, loss of access to care in NC

The number of abortions provided in North Carolina has dropped significantly after the implementation of increased restrictions in the state on July 1, according to data estimates from a national organization that tracks trends in reproductive health.

During the first month operating under North Carolina’s new law that limits most abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy and requires two in-person appointments for anyone seeking an abortion, the Guttmacher Institute reported that medication and procedural abortions provided in the state in July dropped by 31 percent from the previous month. A new round of data released this week demonstrates how the state’s restrictions hinder access to abortion care.

While the Guttmacher Institute found that the number of abortions provided in August increased slightly from July, the total was still down 28 percent from June, before the restrictions took effect.

The new data shows about 3,000 abortions were provided in August, about 1,200 fewer than the more than 4,200 documented in June. The numbers do not account for self-managed abortions in the state — those occurring without in-person or virtual contact with the health care system.