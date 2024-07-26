© 2024 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Union Co. student tests positive for TB

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published July 26, 2024 at 1:55 PM EDT

Union County Public Health is investigating a case of active tuberculosis involving a Porter Ridge High School student. Officials estimate the student, who is following protocols for active pulmonary TB, may have come into contact with at least 270 individuals. Public Health has sent letters to the parents of all those who may have been exposed, advising them to have their children tested. They emphasize that early detection is critical for effective management of TB exposure. Public Health is providing testing at no cost for these contacts at Union County Human Services in Monroe. Anyone who tests positive may receive further support and medication at no cost.
