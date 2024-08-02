© 2024 WFAE

Charlotte, Mecklenburg activate heat emergency plans

WFAE staff and wire reports
August 2, 2024

Scorching heat is forecast to continue at least through Saturday in the Charlotte region with heat index values expected to be in the triple digits Friday and Saturday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg government agencies and partners have activated additional resources to assist vulnerable residents. Mecklenburg County Public Health also recommends that residents take extra precautions as heat-related illness can be more severe as the body temperature rises.

Those include limiting physical activity outside, drinking plenty of water and limiting alcohol use, staying in shaded areas outside or with fans or air-conditioning inside and wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes outside.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will provide free transportation today to day services centers like Roof Above on North College Street and Block Love Charlotte on North Graham Street, as well as recreation centers, senior centers, and spraygrounds, which are designated as cooling stations. The county also offers free box fans to county residents age 60 and up.
