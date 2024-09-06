© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Feeling itchy? Air pollution might be making it worse

By Hannah Chinn,
Rachel CarlsonRebecca Ramirez
Published September 6, 2024 at 9:44 AM EDT
On Sept. 9, 2020, smoke from multiple wildfires turned the sky above the San Francisco Bay area orange. But it wasn't just colorful... it was harmful to Bay area residents' skin.
Brittany Hosea-Small
/
AFP via Getty Images
On Sept. 9, 2020, smoke from multiple wildfires turned the sky above the San Francisco Bay area orange. But it wasn't just colorful... it was harmful to Bay area residents' skin.

Raj Fadadu was still in medical school on the day the sky turned orange.

"I remember waking up for my class ... I was like, 'Oh, is this just a really intense sunrise? But no, the entire sky was just like this deep, dark orange color, and it persisted for like, hours on end," Fadadu says. "And it just really felt like, 'Is this the last day on earth?'"

But it wasn't the apocalypse. It was air pollution ... caused by smoke from multiple wildfires ravaging the west coast.

"I feel like as climate change has progressed throughout my youth and adulthood, I'm seeing how a lot of the damage is done to the environment or harming human health — and one of the ways that's happening is through the generation of air pollution," says Fadadu, who is now a resident physician in dermatology at the University of San Diego. "But there hasn't really been a lot of study on air pollution and skin disease."

That is, until Fadadu and his professor, Maria Wei, a dermatologist at the University of San Francisco, decided to fill that gap.

Their work – a first-of-its-kind study on the association between wildfire smoke and atopic dermatitis, a type of eczema. The research paved the way for a number of new studies on air pollution and its impacts on skin health.

Eczema – a chronic condition that causes itchy, dry, painful skin – affects around 2.6 percent of people worldwide and ten percent of people in the United States. While not contagious, it can be triggered by chemical irritants, like in soap or detergent, allergens like dust or pollen, or even stress. Now, thanks to Wei and Fadadu, medical researchers can add wildfire smoke to the list.

"It was a little shocking and disturbing to find this result because, you know, I was maybe hoping that people who had a short amount of air pollution exposure wouldn't be too significantly impacted. But instead, we did find that even this kind of short-term exposure did impact skin disease," Fadadu said.

As climate change worsens and wildfires become more frequent, it's likely those health issues will too. But Fadadu is hopeful that a growing body of research on the topic will help doctors develop medical interventions and advocate for better climate policy.

Interested in hearing more about climate change and human health? Email us at shortwave@npr.orgwe'd love to hear your feedback!

Listen to every episode of Short Wave sponsor-free and support our work at NPR by signing up for Short Wave+ at plus.npr.org/shortwave.

Listen to Short Wave on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

This episode was produced by Rachel Carlson. It was edited by Rebecca Ramirez. Hannah Chinn, Rachel and Rebecca checked the facts. Kwesi Lee was the audio engineer.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
Health Energy/Environment
Hannah Chinn
Rachel Carlson
Rachel Carlson (she/her) is a production assistant at Short Wave, NPR's science podcast. She gets to do a bit of everything: researching, sourcing, writing, fact-checking and cutting episodes.
Rebecca Ramirez
Rebecca Ramirez (she/her) is the founding producer of NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. It's a meditation in how to be a Swiss Army Knife, in that it involves a little of everything — background research, finding and booking sources, interviewing guests, writing, cutting the tape, editing, scoring ... you get the idea.