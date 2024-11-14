Mecklenburg County rolls out new free pediatric dental unit

Mecklenburg County Public Health has rolled out its new mobile dental unit this week. The department has been planning for the mobile dental unit for more than two years, but production was delayed due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. It provides oral health screenings to preschoolers. The mobile unit has three operatories fully equipped to serve clients for dental needs, much like at a dental office. The mobile unit is also equipped with an X-ray imaging device. Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said often, children using MeckDental services have never seen a dentist.

