© 2024 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg County rolls out new free pediatric dental unit

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published November 14, 2024 at 8:19 AM EST

Mecklenburg County Public Health has rolled out its new mobile dental unit this week. The department has been planning for the mobile dental unit for more than two years, but production was delayed due to the pandemic and supply chain issues. It provides oral health screenings to preschoolers. The mobile unit has three operatories fully equipped to serve clients for dental needs, much like at a dental office. The mobile unit is also equipped with an X-ray imaging device. Mecklenburg County Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington said often, children using MeckDental services have never seen a dentist.
Health
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain