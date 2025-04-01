© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

SC could block Medicaid use at Planned Parenthood

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published April 1, 2025 at 10:14 AM EDT

South Carolina residents could be stripped of the ability to use Medicaid at Planned Parenthood or other reproductive health care centers if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state after hearing arguments in a case Wednesday.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is preparing for oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court that could have far-reaching implications for reproductive rights, according to its lawyers and doctors. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state, doors to Planned Parenthood centers will remain open, but patients will be harmed, they contend.

The case dates back to 2018 when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster moved to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood to "terminate abortion clinics as Medicaid providers."
Health
WFAE staff and wire reports
See stories by WFAE staff and wire reports