SC could block Medicaid use at Planned Parenthood

South Carolina residents could be stripped of the ability to use Medicaid at Planned Parenthood or other reproductive health care centers if the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state after hearing arguments in a case Wednesday.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is preparing for oral arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court that could have far-reaching implications for reproductive rights, according to its lawyers and doctors. If the Supreme Court rules in favor of the state, doors to Planned Parenthood centers will remain open, but patients will be harmed, they contend.

The case dates back to 2018 when S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster moved to cut off funding to Planned Parenthood to "terminate abortion clinics as Medicaid providers."