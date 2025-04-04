NC bill aims to make it easier for pharmacists to test for, treat strep and flu

A new bill making its way through the North Carolina Senate would expand the role of pharmacists when it comes to influenza and strep throat.

WRAL reports Senate Bill 335 aims to allow pharmacists to test and treat those illnesses. Currently, patients must first go to a doctor’s office, urgent care or emergency room to be diagnosed and prescribed medication.

Republican state Sen. Benton Sawrey said the bill would speed up the time it takes to get medicine to those in need, noting the average wait time to see a doctor is about 20 days.

Jay Campbell, executive director of the North Carolina Board of Pharmacy, said his organization supports expanding access to care.

"We had a lot of experience during COVID under some federal waivers that allowed pharmacists to essentially test for and treat COVID,” said Campbell. “I think what that experience proved to my mind beyond any doubt, is that pharmacists do possess the skill to provide those services safely," he said.

New state data this week reported 484 people have died from the flu statewide this season, an increase of 20 from the week prior. At least five of those deaths have been children.