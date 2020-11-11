How Can We Fix Racism in Health Care?

Systemic racism shapes every facet of American life including the healthcare system. “Racism in Healthcare” explores how structural and institutional racism have molded U.S. healthcare.

Host Mary C. Curtis talks with advocates and experts about how racism has decided who receives what kind of care. Their conversations will also look at solutions to fix what’s gone wrong.

“Racism in Healthcare” is a collaboration between WFAE, Everyday Health and ClearHealthCosts.

Racism in Healthcare Guests

Nov. 11, at 1 p.m. ET - Tech entrepreneur Netia McCray became infected with COVID-19 but struggled to get a correct diagnosis and proper treatment. Feeling hopeless after multiple visits to the doctor and hospital, McCray asked her partner to help put her affairs in order because she was convinced she would die.

Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. ET – Actress Alicia Cole developed flesh-eating disease, sepsis and three life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections after what was supposed to be a minor surgery in 2006. Despite what she went through, Cole recalls the details of the racial bias she met at the hospital as clearly as the physical ones she suffered. The experience turned Cole into a patient safety advocate.

Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET – Dr. Priscilla Pemu trains medical students and new medical doctors in the specialty of Internal Medicine. As a professor at Morehouse School of Medicine, Pemu developed a system and method for chronic illness care that empowers patients to change their health behaviors.

Dec. 2, at 1 p.m. ET – Dr. Joia Crear-Perry is the founder and president of the National Birth Equity Collaborative. The collaborative creates solutions for Black maternal and infant health. Crear-Perry has written several of articles around structural racism.

Watch the webinars at Racism in Health Care or WFAE's Facebook page.

Curtis is a former New York Times editor, a columnist for Roll Call and host of its “Equal Time” podcast, and a senior leader with The OpEd Project. Her coverage specialty is the intersection of politics, culture and race.

Everyday Health bridges the gap between lifestyle and medical websites by delivering trusted health information and resources along with the stories, tips, tools, and insights of the day’s most influential and compelling voices, role models, and celebrities.

ClearHealthCosts is journalism company from New York City bringing transparency to the health care marketplace by telling people what stuff costs. Using shoe-leather journalism, data journalism, investigative reporting and crowdsourcing, ClearHealthCosts reveals the secrets of health care pricing in partnership with other newsrooms.

