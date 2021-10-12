WFAE climate reporter David Boraks selected for bioenergy fellowship

WFAE climate reporter David Boraks has been chosen for a fellowship by the National Press Foundation. As one of 25 fellows from around the world, Boraks will spend two days touring biomass sites in southeastern North Carolina. He’ll also take part in a series of virtual briefings with climate experts.

David Boraks

Biomass is the use of organic plant or animal material for renewable energy, such as wood pellets or methane from hog waste.

WFAE climate coverage

WFAE has expanded its coverage of climate change. As climate reporter, Boraks explores how the way we live influences climate change and its impact across the Carolinas. Some of his stories have looked at:

Lithium mining in Gaston County.

in Gaston County. Flood insurance changes in North and South Carolina.

changes in North and South Carolina. Climate anxiety, a new mental health concern.

a new mental health concern. Colonial Pipeline’s gasoline spill in Huntersville.

Boraks will produce stories from his National Press Foundation fellowship later this fall.

About David Boraks

Boraks is a veteran journalist who has covered environmental stories for WFAE since 2015. From 2006-2015, he published the online community news network DavidsonNews.net and CorneliusNews.net. Boraks has been an editor and reporter at The Charlotte Observer, American Banker, The China News in Taipei and others. (Read more about Boraks and his work.)

About the National Press Foundation

The National Press Foundation is a nonprofit organization that educates journalists on the complex issues of the day and trains them to use the latest reporting tools and techniques.

About WFAE

WFAE is a multimedia news organization, licensed to the University Radio Foundation Inc. WFAE offers an award-winning mix of local, national and international news and entertainment programs from NPR and other content partners. With 90.7 in Charlotte, 90.3 in Hickory, 106.1 in Laurinburg and 93.7 in Southern Pines, WFAE serves more than 320,000 monthly listeners and 200,000 monthly readers in the greater Charlotte region. Listen online at WFAE.org.