WFAE named “Media Outlet of the Year”

The Crowns of Enterprise Awards recognized WFAE as “2022 Media Personality/Outlet of the Year” in its recent awards ceremony.

WFAE is the first recipient in this new category to honor a media person or organization that covers minority, women and small business enterprises in Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

The awards are presented by the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

Crowns of Enterprise Awards

Now in its 11th year, the Crowns of Enterprise Awards highlight small businesses that demonstrate outstanding leadership and sound business strategies.

Other 2022 Crowns of Enterprise winners include:

R.J. Leeper Construction, LLC – Minority Business Enterprise of the Year

Sunshine Media Network – Woman Business of the Year

1202 Beatties Ford, LLC – Small Business Enterprise of the Year

VIRDIAN Marketing – Prime Contractor of the Year

Lissette Velez, Hispanic Contractors Association of the Carolinas – Diversity Advocate of the Year



Each honoree receives a Crowns of Enterprise Award; publicity on the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County and Charlotte Business Resources websites; and community visibility through various social media platforms.

