WFAE wins Salute to Excellence Award from NABJ

The National Association of Black Journalists recognized WFAE with top honors in the Radio Top 15 Investigative category.

The article "Student Loans Weigh Heavily On Black And Latino Borrowers In North Carolina" by Gracyn Doctor was chosen as the winner.

Former WFAE reporter Gracyn Doctor

The article focused on how the lack of generational wealth leads students of color to borrow at higher rates than white students. Once they complete their studies, Black and Latino graduates are at a disadvantage that can keep them from buying a car or house, or securing a business loan.

“Gracyn’s work is part of WFAE’s commitment to reporting on race and equity issues that affect residents in the Charlotte region,” said Sarah Mobley Smith, senior editor of WFAE's Race & Equity Team. “It’s an honor to be trusted to tell the stories of communities of color. It’s especially rewarding to have those efforts recognized by our peers at NABJ.”

The article was part of a special series, “The High Cost of COVID-19,” which looked at the financial toll of the pandemic on Black and Latino communities.

The series was a collaboration between WFAE, The Charlotte Ledger, Q City Metro and La Noticia. It was supported by funds from Facebook, the N.C. Local News Lab Fund, Google and WFAE members.

