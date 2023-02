Congratulations to Anne Trenning! She was the lucky winner of our Tindol Subaru Crosstrek raffle.

Trenning has been a WFAE listener and supporter for as long as she can remember.

Special thanks to Tindol Subaru for donating the 2023 Subaru Crosstrek. They’ve been a WFAE corporate sponsor for more than 14 years. Tindol Subaru also supports WFAE’s vehicle donation program.