Why 'On Point' pulled Monday's episode from distribution after it aired

Each week, WFAE broadcasts programs from a variety of independent producers. While we do not have direct editorial control over the content of the programs, we do take great care to ensure consistent journalistic standards are always upheld. Occasionally, missteps occur. When they do, we want to be as open and transparent about it as we can. Below is an editor’s note from WBUR, the producer of "On Point," that was sent Monday evening. The episode referenced was aired by WFAE Monday afternoon, Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.

Mr. Hroub was also featured on Monday evening’s episode of "Today, Explained."

Eric Teel, Program Director



From WBUR:

Today's episode of On Point did not meet our editorial standards. It is paramount to acknowledge when our work falls short of our standards.

Today's program featured Khaled Hroub, a professor at Northwestern University in Qatar and a research associate at the Centre of Islamic Studies at the University of Cambridge. Professor Hroub has written multiple books about Hamas and was on the program to provide a factual history of the Islamist group. The program was live and as it progressed, Professor Hroub expressed doubt that women and children had been killed by Hamas in its October 7 attack on Israel.

On Point Host Meghna Chakrabarti countered with statements of fact to correct the record. But that does not negate the impact of hearing Professor Hroub's statements. On Point strives to contribute thoughtfully to the public discourse, and in an environment where misinformation is both rampant and dangerous, we felt compelled to pull this hour of our programming from national distribution after its initial broadcast.