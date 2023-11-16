WFAE wins awards in the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas contest

WFAE recently won three first-place and two second-place awards in the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas contest.

WFAE’s “Fractured” series, which examined North Carolina’s mental health system, took top honors for investigative reporting. The 11-part investigation was reported by Dana Miller Ervin and produced in collaboration with the PBS series FRONTLINE through its Local Journalism Initiative. Mona Dougani also contributed to the investigation.

Among its findings: More than half of the state’s jail inmates found incapable to proceed to trial because of mental illness wait more than 300 days for a state psychiatric hospital bed.

Fractured: Hear the full series The mental health care system in North Carolina has been failing for years. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than those who get caught up in the criminal justice system, out of sight, therefore out of mind for the general public and policymakers.

In addition, WFAE’s Kenneth Lee, Jr. was recognized for his contributions to a North Carolina Public Radio WUNC report, With $1.5 billion from settlements, North Carolina counties tasked with reversing opioid epidemic. That story won first place in the Special Report category.