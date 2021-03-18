John Doe Author Test
David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.
From 2006 to 2015, David published the online community news network DavidsonNews.net and CorneliusNews.net and also worked as a weekend host at WFAE. He has been an editor and reporter at The Charlotte Observer, American Banker, The China News in Taipei, The Cambridge (Mass.) Chronicle, and The Hartford Courant, among others. He was the Batten Visiting Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College in 2013.
Awards and fellowships have included the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism in Telecommunications, N.C. Information Technology Association Media Award, Davidson College Sullivan Community Service Award, and Annenberg/Knight Block-by-Block News Entrepreneur fellowship. David has a bachelor's degree in history from Cornell University and a master's degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.
North Carolina regulators have approved a rate increase for Duke Energy customers in the central part of the state, including Charlotte — but it's less than the company asked for. Wednesday's order by the North Carolina Utilities Commission also trims what Duke had hoped to charge customers for the cost of cleaning up coal ash.
The extension of a federal ban on evictions during the pandemic has North Carolina tenant advocates cheering. But landlords worry that more lost income will hurt their businesses.
After the killings of eight people in Atlanta a week ago, including six women of Asian descent, calls to expand North Carolina's hate crimes law are increasing. Legislative leaders have not been willing to consider similar proposals in recent years. Will it be different this time?
British electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival says it will build its second "microfactory" in the Charlotte area, on a site near Charlotte Douglas International Airport. The company says the $41.2 million plant will create 250 jobs and make electric delivery vans for UPS.
A judge has given final approval to a financial settlement between former owners and managers of a west Charlotte apartment complex and former tenants. The 106 former tenants of Lake Arbor will get a total of $547,500 under the order signed this week.