John Doe Author Test

David Boraks is a veteran North Carolina journalist who covers housing, energy and the environment, transportation, business and other topics for WFAE.

From 2006 to 2015, David published the online community news network DavidsonNews.net and CorneliusNews.net and also worked as a weekend host at WFAE. He has been an editor and reporter at The Charlotte Observer, American Banker, The China News in Taipei, The Cambridge (Mass.) Chronicle, and The Hartford Courant, among others. He was the Batten Visiting Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College in 2013.

Awards and fellowships have included the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism in Telecommunications, N.C. Information Technology Association Media Award, Davidson College Sullivan Community Service Award, and Annenberg/Knight Block-by-Block News Entrepreneur fellowship. David has a bachelor's degree in history from Cornell University and a master's degree from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn.