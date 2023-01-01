June 2023 WFAE fund drive thank you gifts

Every current and new sustaining WFAE member — or anyone who donates during the June Fund Drive — will receive a limited edition WFAE pint glass at our Member Appreciation Pint Night, on July 25 at Divine Barrel Brewing in NoDa (3701 N Davidson Street). The event begins at 6 p.m.

WFAE pint glasses will be given to members at the end of the event, while supplies last. One pint glass per member.

Get your WFAE Tote Bag with a minimum $20/month sustaining membership.