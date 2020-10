Top Stories: Childbirth Danger To U.S. Moms; Amtrak Engineer Charged In Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Focus On Infants During Childbirth Leaves U.S. Moms In Danger.

-- DHS Considers Carry-On Laptop Ban On Flights From Europe.

-- Judge Orders Charges Brought Against Amtrak Engineer, Reversing Prosecutors' Decision.

-- After Conflict-Of Interest Flap, No China Meetings For Kushner Companies This Weekend.

-- Sessions Tells Prosecutors To Seek 'Most Serious' Charges, Stricter Sentences.

And here are more early headlines:

Suspected Tornado, Huge Hail Strike Oklahoma, No Injuries. ( Weather.com)

Justice Dept. Investigating Fatal Police Shooting Of Texas Teen. ( Reuters)

Brazil Calls End To Zika Emergency As Cases Drop. ( Deutsche Welle)

Venezuelan Military Members Arrested; Protests Continue. ( AP)

Dutch Group To Start Cleaning Up Huge Ocean Garbage Patch. ( VOA)

Malaysian Firefighters Rescue Turtle Stuck In Grate. ( AP)

Zimbabwean Leader Not Asleep; Just "Resting" Eyes. ( BBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.