Top Stories: Trump And Information Sharing; Possible North Korean Tie To Ransomware

By Korva Coleman
Published May 16, 2017 at 8:45 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Is A President Sharing Classified Information Against The Law?

-- North Korea May Be Linked To WannaCry Ransomware, Researchers Say.

-- Syria Has Covered Up Prison Executions By Burning The Bodies, U.S. Says.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump To Meet Turkey's Leader Today At The White House. ( CNN)

Turkey Arrests Government Workers In Failed Coup Probe. ( Reuters)

U.N. Security Council Condemns North Korean Rocket Launch. ( AP)

South Korea's New President To Meet Trump In June. ( Korea Times)

Deal Reached With Mutinous Ivory Coast Troops.( BBC)

More Protesters Killed In Venezuela. ( Deutsche Welle)

Trash Is Washing Up On This Pacific Island. ( PBS Newshour)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
