Top Stories: Trump And Information Sharing; Possible North Korean Tie To Ransomware
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Is A President Sharing Classified Information Against The Law?
-- North Korea May Be Linked To WannaCry Ransomware, Researchers Say.
-- Syria Has Covered Up Prison Executions By Burning The Bodies, U.S. Says.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Meet Turkey's Leader Today At The White House. ( CNN)
Turkey Arrests Government Workers In Failed Coup Probe. ( Reuters)
U.N. Security Council Condemns North Korean Rocket Launch. ( AP)
South Korea's New President To Meet Trump In June. ( Korea Times)
Deal Reached With Mutinous Ivory Coast Troops.( BBC)
More Protesters Killed In Venezuela. ( Deutsche Welle)
Trash Is Washing Up On This Pacific Island. ( PBS Newshour)
