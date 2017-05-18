Top Stories: Tulsa Police Officer Acquitted; Soundgarden's Cornell Found Dead

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Tulsa Police Officer Is Found Not Guilty In Death Of Terence Crutcher.

-- Chris Cornell, Lead Singer Of Soundgarden And AudioSlave, Dies At 52.

-- Video Appears To Show Erdogan's Guards Clashing With D.C. Protesters.

And here are more early headlines:

Secret Recording Of Brazilian President Hints He Directed Bribes. ( New York Times)

Further U.S., E.U. Discussion On Proposed Laptop Ban On Flights. ( AP)

E.U. Fines Facebook $122 Million Over Misleading Information. ( Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Calls U.N. Security Council Meeting On Venezuela. ( Bloomberg)

Central African Republic Refugees Stream Into Congo. ( AFP)

Calif. Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Beehives. ( KCBS)

