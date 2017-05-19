Top Stories: Assange Rape Investigation Dropped; Sentiment On EPA Cuts

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Of Julian Assange - But He's Not In The Clear.

-- Public To EPA On Cutting Regulations: 'No!'

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Strikes Syrian Vehicles In De-Confliction Zone.( CBS/AP)

China Intercepts U.S. Military Jet In South China Sea, U.S. Says. ( BBC)

New Orleans To Remove 4th Confederate Statue Today. ( NOLA.com)

Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Crash Is Arrested, Charged. ( Philly.com)

Central African Republic Violence Intensifies. ( AP)

Salvadoran Judge Reopens Archbishop Romero Murder Case. ( Reuters)

Japanese Lawmakers Approve Bill Letting Emperor Abdicate. ( Kyodo)

Basquiat Painting Auctioned At Record $110.5 Million. ( CNBC)

