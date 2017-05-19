Top Stories: Assange Rape Investigation Dropped; Sentiment On EPA Cuts
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Sweden Drops Rape Investigation Of Julian Assange - But He's Not In The Clear.
-- Public To EPA On Cutting Regulations: 'No!'
And here are more early headlines:
U.S. Strikes Syrian Vehicles In De-Confliction Zone.( CBS/AP)
China Intercepts U.S. Military Jet In South China Sea, U.S. Says. ( BBC)
New Orleans To Remove 4th Confederate Statue Today. ( NOLA.com)
Amtrak Engineer In Deadly 2015 Crash Is Arrested, Charged. ( Philly.com)
Central African Republic Violence Intensifies. ( AP)
Salvadoran Judge Reopens Archbishop Romero Murder Case. ( Reuters)
Japanese Lawmakers Approve Bill Letting Emperor Abdicate. ( Kyodo)
Basquiat Painting Auctioned At Record $110.5 Million. ( CNBC)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.