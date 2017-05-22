© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: Trump In Israel; Ford Names A New CEO

By Korva Coleman
Published May 22, 2017 at 9:44 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Arrives In Israel On Second Leg Of International Trip.

-- Memorial Park Honors Victims Of 2003 Rhode Island Nightclub Fire.

-- Ford Replacing CEO Mark Shields In Management Shakeup.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury Selection Starting For Cosby Sexual Assault Trial. ( NBC)

Senate Expected To Confirm Iowa Gov. Branstad As Ambassador To China. ( Courier)

Reformists Win Local Contests In Iran's Municipal Elections. ( AP)

More Climbers Perish On Mount Everest. ( Reuters)

Astronauts To Space Walk To Repair Computer. ( NASA)

