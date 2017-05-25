Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bomber; Montana GOP Candidate In Alleged Assault
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- British Police Say Manchester Bomber Was Part Of A Larger Network.
-- Montana GOP Candidate Charged With Assault On A Reporter.
And here are more early headlines:
Philippines Army Helicopters Attack Militants In Besieged City. ( Independent)
Venezuelan Prosecutor Says 55 Dead In Political Clashes. ( Miami Herald)
Officer Seeks Dismissal Of Retrial In Case Of Slain Black Motorist. ( Cincinnati Enquirer)
Writers Guild Ratifies Contract With TV, Film Studios. ( Los Angeles Times)
Hawaii Sues Automakers Over Airbags. ( KHON-TV)
Jury Picked In Cosby Trial; All But 2 Members Are White. ( Pittsburgh Post Gazette)
Census Bureau Finds Fastest Growing Cities Are In The South. ( AP)
Jerry Perenchio, Philanthropist And Co-Founder Of Univision, Dies. ( Variety)
