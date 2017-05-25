Top Stories: Latest On Manchester Bomber; Montana GOP Candidate In Alleged Assault

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- British Police Say Manchester Bomber Was Part Of A Larger Network.

-- Montana GOP Candidate Charged With Assault On A Reporter.

And here are more early headlines:

Philippines Army Helicopters Attack Militants In Besieged City. ( Independent)

Venezuelan Prosecutor Says 55 Dead In Political Clashes. ( Miami Herald)

Officer Seeks Dismissal Of Retrial In Case Of Slain Black Motorist. ( Cincinnati Enquirer)

Writers Guild Ratifies Contract With TV, Film Studios. ( Los Angeles Times)

Hawaii Sues Automakers Over Airbags. ( KHON-TV)

Jury Picked In Cosby Trial; All But 2 Members Are White. ( Pittsburgh Post Gazette)

Census Bureau Finds Fastest Growing Cities Are In The South. ( AP)

Jerry Perenchio, Philanthropist And Co-Founder Of Univision, Dies. ( Variety)

