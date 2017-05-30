Top Stories: Trump Communications Director Leaving; Noriega Dies

Good morning, here are our early stories:--

-- Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies At 83.

-- White House Communications Director Resigns.

-- Australia Plans To Deny Passports To Child Sex Offenders.

And here are more early headlines:

Jury Selection Opens For Minn. Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Black Motorist. ( MPR)

Retrial Begins For Ex-Officer Charged In Black Motorist's Shooting Death. ( Cincinnati.com)

Portland Man To Make 1st Court Appearance In Stabbing Case. ( KOPB)

Mississippi Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Spree. ( AP)

Storm In Moscow Leaves At Least 16 Dead, Thousands Flee. ( CNN)

Ecuador's Leader Says Assange A "Hacker" But Can Stay In Embassy. ( VOA)

Scripps National Spelling Bee Opens Today. ( Guardian)

