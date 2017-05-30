Top Stories: Trump Communications Director Leaving; Noriega Dies
-- Former Panamanian Dictator Manuel Noriega Dies At 83.
-- White House Communications Director Resigns.
-- Australia Plans To Deny Passports To Child Sex Offenders.
And here are more early headlines:
Jury Selection Opens For Minn. Officer In Fatal Shooting Of Black Motorist. ( MPR)
Retrial Begins For Ex-Officer Charged In Black Motorist's Shooting Death. ( Cincinnati.com)
Portland Man To Make 1st Court Appearance In Stabbing Case. ( KOPB)
Mississippi Man Charged With Capital Murder In Shooting Spree. ( AP)
Storm In Moscow Leaves At Least 16 Dead, Thousands Flee. ( CNN)
Ecuador's Leader Says Assange A "Hacker" But Can Stay In Embassy. ( VOA)
Scripps National Spelling Bee Opens Today. ( Guardian)
