Top Stories: Deadly Kabul Bombing; U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead In Test
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Kabul Car Bombing Kills At Least 80 People, Injures Hundreds More.
-- Wary Of North Korea, U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead Over The Pacific.
-- CBS' Scott Pelley Out As Evening News Anchor, Shifted To '60 Minutes'.
And here are more early headlines:
President Trump Welcomes Vietnam's Leader, May Discuss China. ( CNBC)
Comedian Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Bloody Mock Trump Photo. ( CNN)
U.N. Secretary General Urges Trump To Remain In Paris Accord. ( Guardian)
Russia Uses Missiles To Hit ISIS Targets In Syria. ( Bloomberg)
Civilians Still Trapped In Southern Philippines Fighting. ( New York Times)
Chinese Activists Checking Factory That Makes Ivanka Trump Brand Shoes Are Missing. ( Washington Post)
The World Series Of Poker Opens In Las Vegas. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.