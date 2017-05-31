Top Stories: Deadly Kabul Bombing; U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead In Test

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kabul Car Bombing Kills At Least 80 People, Injures Hundreds More.

-- Wary Of North Korea, U.S. Destroys Mock Warhead Over The Pacific.

-- CBS' Scott Pelley Out As Evening News Anchor, Shifted To '60 Minutes'.

And here are more early headlines:

President Trump Welcomes Vietnam's Leader, May Discuss China. ( CNBC)

Comedian Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Bloody Mock Trump Photo. ( CNN)

U.N. Secretary General Urges Trump To Remain In Paris Accord. ( Guardian)

Russia Uses Missiles To Hit ISIS Targets In Syria. ( Bloomberg)

Civilians Still Trapped In Southern Philippines Fighting. ( New York Times)

Chinese Activists Checking Factory That Makes Ivanka Trump Brand Shoes Are Missing. ( Washington Post)

The World Series Of Poker Opens In Las Vegas. ( Las Vegas Review-Journal)

