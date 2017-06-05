© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Violents & Monica Martin: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published June 5, 2017 at 9:12 AM EDT

The last time we saw singer Monica Martin at the Tiny Desk she was singing with Phox, her folky, poppy band based in Madison, Wisconsin. But, while that band is on hiatus, Martin took time to walk into the world of Violents, the project of pianist, string arranger and songwriter Jeremy Larson. Larson and Martin make a lovely pair and have created a subtle, soulful record — Awake And Pretty Much Sober —that benefits greatly from Laron's classical training.

It's the first full-length Jeremy Larson has released as Violents, a project that, generally, sees him joined by a different singer each outing, resulting in an EP. Clearly there was a chemistry driving these sessions, inspiring and stretching the two artists into creating a full-sized work.

Here at the Tiny Desk they performed with the string quartet Rootstock Republic, which they only had met earlier in the week. In fact, this was filmed during the first week Violents had ever performed live! It's a special collaboration you shouldn't miss — actually I almost did, running from a late train, coming from New York. If Stephen Thompson had not stopped the band to wait just a few minutes I'd have missed this rare treat. Enjoy.

Awake And Pretty Much Sober is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)

Set List

  • "Equal Powers"

  • "Unraveling"

  • "Spark"

    • Musicians


    Jeremy Larson (piano); Monica Marten (vocals); Juliette Jones (violin); Jessica McJunkins (violin); Kristine Kruta (cello); Jarvis Benson (viola)


    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, Bronson Arcuri, Colin Marshall; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    Nation & World
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen