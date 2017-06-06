Photosynthesis: The Crazy Little Molecular Engine That Could

Last week, NPR and I shared a little paean to photosynthesis, which I defined as " the molecular scale shenanigans plants use create food from sunlight."

The piece was short, coming in at under three minutes. That doesn't leave a lot of time to talk details. So, in the interest of scientific completeness, we present the above video which goes into lovely details, including the baroque Calvin Cycle.

You can also find other video explanations here and here.

