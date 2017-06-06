© 2020 WFAE
Photosynthesis: The Crazy Little Molecular Engine That Could

By Adam Frank
Published June 6, 2017 at 4:35 PM EDT

Last week, NPR and I shared a little paean to photosynthesis, which I defined as " the molecular scale shenanigans plants use create food from sunlight."

The piece was short, coming in at under three minutes. That doesn't leave a lot of time to talk details. So, in the interest of scientific completeness, we present the above video which goes into lovely details, including the baroque Calvin Cycle.

You can also find other video explanations here and here.

Adam Frank is a co-founder of the 13.7 blog, an astrophysics professor at the University of Rochester, a book author and a self-described "evangelist of science." You can keep up with more of what Adam is thinking on Facebook and Twitter: @adamfrank4

