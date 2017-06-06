Top Stories: Syrian Rebels Attack ISIS Stronghold; Latest On London Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- British Police Name Third Attacker From Saturday's Rampage In London.

-- U.S.-Backed Fighters Begin Offensive To Push ISIS From Its 'Capital'.

-- Peter Sallis, Of 'Wallace And Gromit' Fame, Dies At 96.

And here are more early headlines:

Kuwait To Mediate In Qatar-Arab Nations Rift. ( Reuters)

Cosby Trial Opens; Accuser Alleges Drugging, Sexual Assault. ( Philly.com)

British Official: U.K. Must Change Tactics To Stop Terror. ( Guardian)

ISIS Claims Responsibility In Australian Police Shootout; 1 Dead. ( ABC.com)

Death Toll In Kabul Truck Bombing Rises To 150. ( CNN)

Report: Acting U.S. Ambassador To China Resigns Over Trump's Withdrawal From Climate Accord. ( NBC)

U.S. Backed Syrian Rebels Attack ISIS Stronghold In Syria. ( AP)

ISIS-Linked Militants Still Hold Parts Of Philippine City. ( BBC)

Puerto Rico Says Zika Epidemic Is Over; CDC Travel Warnings Remain.( Reuters)

Nashville Beats Pittsburgh In Game 4 Of NHL Final. ( NHL.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.