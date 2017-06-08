Top Stories: Comey To Testify; Trump Discusses Infrastructure
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Ex-FBI Boss Comey Heads To The Senate: Can It Live Up To The Hype?
-- Trump Talks Up Infrastructure Plan In Cincinnati.
-- U.K. Election Arrives After May Sees Lead Over Corbyn Shrink.
-- Victory In Cleveland Puts Warriors 1 Win From 16-0 Streak To NBA Title.
And here are more early headlines:
North Korea Fires 4 Missiles In Apparent New Test. ( CNN)
Iran Blames Saudi Arabia In Tehran Terror Attacks. ( Reuters)
House To Debate Limiting Dodd-Frank Financial Law. ( USA Today)
British Police Arrest 3 On Terror Suspicions. ( Financial Times)
Deadly Fires Kill 8 As They Move On Cape Town, South Africa. ( AP)
Underwood, Urban Winners At CMT Country Awards. ( CMT.com)
NHL's Pittsburgh Hosts Nashville In Stanley Cup Final Game 5. ( NHL.com)
