Top Stories: May To Form U.K. Government; Trump Tweets On Comey
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Theresa May Promises 'Certainty' After Queen Approves Plan To Form Government.
-- Trump Breaks Silence On Comey: 'WOW, Comey Is A Leaker!'
-- Japan's Emperor Will be Permitted To Abdicate.
-- Trump's Infrastructure Plan Still Could Use More Planning.
-- Penguins Dominate Game 5: Trounce Predators 6-0 In NHL Stanley Cup Final.
And here are more early headlines:
Search Continues For Victims Of Myanmar Plane Crash. ( The Atlantic)
U.S. Opposes Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Vote. ( AP)
Brazilian Court Deciding Brazilian President's Future. ( AFP)
1st Black Pilot At A Major U.S. Airline Is Retiring. ( Chicago Sun-Times)
