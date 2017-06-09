Top Stories: May To Form U.K. Government; Trump Tweets On Comey

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Theresa May Promises 'Certainty' After Queen Approves Plan To Form Government.

-- Trump Breaks Silence On Comey: 'WOW, Comey Is A Leaker!'

-- Japan's Emperor Will be Permitted To Abdicate.

-- Trump's Infrastructure Plan Still Could Use More Planning.

-- Penguins Dominate Game 5: Trounce Predators 6-0 In NHL Stanley Cup Final.

And here are more early headlines:

Search Continues For Victims Of Myanmar Plane Crash. ( The Atlantic)

U.S. Opposes Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Vote. ( AP)

Brazilian Court Deciding Brazilian President's Future. ( AFP)

1st Black Pilot At A Major U.S. Airline Is Retiring. ( Chicago Sun-Times)

