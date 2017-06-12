Top Stories: Navalny Detained In Russia; Latest On Tehran Attacks

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Is Detained On Day Of Protests.

-- Iran Says It Killed Mastermind Of Deadly Attacks On Parliament And Mausoleum.

-- Penguins Beat Predators 2-0 For Second Consecutive Stanley Cup.

And here are more early headlines:

Mildred Loving Interview On Decision Legalizing Interracial Marriage. ( AP)

D.C., Maryland Attorneys General To Sue Trump Over Businesses. ( Washington Post )

Uncertainty Over Whether Sessions Testimony Will Be Open. ( Reuters)

Missouri Lawmakers Begin Special Session On Abortion Issues. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

First Lady Melania, Son Barron Trump Move To The White House. ( NBC)

Migrants Feared Missing Off Spanish Coast. ( AP)

Saudi Arabia Says Officer Killed In Eastern Province Explosion. ( Al-Arabiya)

South Korea's Yekwon Sunwoo Wins Cliburn Piano Competition. ( VOA)

